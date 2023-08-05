In the semifinals of the Citi Open on Saturday, Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 20) takes on Daniel Evans (No. 30).

Dimitrov has -250 odds to win against Evans (+190).

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 5

Saturday, August 5 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 71.4% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Daniel Evans -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +180 Odds to Win Tournament +600 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 56.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.1

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

Dimitrov advanced past Ugo Humbert - (retired) in the .

Evans beat Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Dimitrov has played 23.1 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Dimitrov has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.7 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Evans has played 46 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 24.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

On hard courts, Evans has played 33 matches and averaged 24.9 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Dimitrov and Evans have met once dating back to 2015, in the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals. Evans claimed victory in that match 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Evans and Dimitrov have matched up in three total sets, with Evans taking two of them and Dimitrov one.

Evans has won 17 games (53.1% win rate) against Dimitrov, who has claimed 15 games.

Dimitrov and Evans have squared off one time, averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

