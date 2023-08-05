Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .784 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Miami Marlins, with George Soriano on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: George Soriano

George Soriano TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .345.

Seager has gotten a hit in 56 of 69 games this year (81.2%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (37.7%).

He has gone deep in 24.6% of his games in 2023 (17 of 69), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has an RBI in 34 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 27 .366 AVG .316 .432 OBP .368 .708 SLG .535 31 XBH 15 12 HR 5 37 RBI 25 29/20 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings