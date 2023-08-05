Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .784 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Miami Marlins, with George Soriano on the mound, on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks while batting .345.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 56 of 69 games this year (81.2%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (37.7%).
- He has gone deep in 24.6% of his games in 2023 (17 of 69), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has an RBI in 34 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|27
|.366
|AVG
|.316
|.432
|OBP
|.368
|.708
|SLG
|.535
|31
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|25
|29/20
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soriano will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 11 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .198 against him this season. He has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 11 games.
