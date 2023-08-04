Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in baseball with 151 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .272 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (627 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday when the left-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Montgomery is trying to collect his 13th quality start of the year.

Montgomery will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray Edward Cabrera 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer Hogan Harris 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.