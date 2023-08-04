Daria Kasatkina will face Elena Rybakina next in the National Bank Open quarterfinals. Kasatkina's odds are +1400 to take home the trophy from Stade Iga.

Kasatkina at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina's Next Match

On Friday, August 11 at 8:15 PM ET, Kasatkina will play Rybakina in the quarterfinals, after defeating Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 in the previous round.

Daria Kasatkina Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

National Bank Open odds to win: +1400

Kasatkina Stats

Kasatkina beat Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Kasatkina has gone 36-21 and has won one title.

Kasatkina is 18-13 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.

Kasatkina, over the past 12 months, has played 57 matches across all court types, and 20.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Kasatkina has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, and 19.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has been victorious in 49.1% of her return games and 60.9% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has claimed 48.3% of her return games and 57.5% of her service games.

