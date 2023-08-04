Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Luis Severino, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in MLB action with 139 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston's .415 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Houston has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (521 total runs).

The Astros rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.268).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 150 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 471 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Yankees rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.240 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (7-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Brown is aiming to claim his third quality start in a row in this game.

Brown is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Severino (2-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up nine earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 12 starts, Severino has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Justin Verlander 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Severino Mike Clevinger

