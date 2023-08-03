Rangers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (62-46) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (43-66) at 2:05 PM (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (9-4, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA).
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs White Sox Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rangers have won 41, or 60.3%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has entered five games this season favored by -250 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.
- The Rangers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the most runs (622) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Dane Dunning vs Joe Musgrove
|July 29
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Martín Pérez vs Yu Darvish
|July 30
|@ Padres
|L 5-3
|Cody Bradford vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|White Sox
|W 2-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 2
|White Sox
|W 11-1
|Dane Dunning vs Dylan Cease
|August 3
|White Sox
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Touki Toussaint
|August 4
|Marlins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 5
|Marlins
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Edward Cabrera
|August 6
|Marlins
|-
|Jon Gray vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Hogan Harris
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.