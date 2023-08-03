Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. White Sox on August 3, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Luis Robert and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Chicago White Sox matchup at Globe Life Field on Thursday, starting at 2:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Scherzer Stats
- The Rangers' Max Scherzer (9-4) will make his 20th start of the season.
- He has nine quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 28
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 16
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|at Padres
|Jul. 9
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|3
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 4
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|9
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 125 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.346/.454 so far this season.
- Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 1
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 104 hits with 22 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .261/.336/.511 so far this season.
- Garcia enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Padres
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 109 hits with 29 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .267/.320/.551 on the season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI (92 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .246/.316/.422 on the year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
