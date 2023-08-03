How to Watch the Rangers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers will square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Thursday.
Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 149 total home runs.
- Texas is second in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (622 total runs).
- The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- Texas has a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.236).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Scherzer will try for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was for the New York Mets on Friday when the righty tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Scherzer has recorded nine quality starts this year.
- Scherzer will look to build upon a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|L 7-1
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joe Musgrove
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Yu Darvish
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Blake Snell
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-1
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Dylan Cease
|8/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Touki Toussaint
|8/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hogan Harris
