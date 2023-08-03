Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers will square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Thursday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 149 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (622 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas has a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.236).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer will try for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was for the New York Mets on Friday when the righty tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Scherzer has recorded nine quality starts this year.

Scherzer will look to build upon a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Martín Pérez Edward Cabrera 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer Hogan Harris

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.