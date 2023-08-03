After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Touki Toussaint) at 2:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the White Sox.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .272 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Jung has had a hit in 75 of 105 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (30.5%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (41.9%), including 19 multi-run games (18.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .268 AVG .276 .341 OBP .304 .470 SLG .502 20 XBH 26 10 HR 11 34 RBI 30 68/19 K/BB 63/8 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings