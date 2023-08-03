The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (104) this season while batting .261 with 48 extra-base hits.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Garcia has had a hit in 68 of 105 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 24 times (22.9%).

He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (23 of 105), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.8% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 50.5% of his games this year (53 of 105), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (18.1%) he has scored more than once.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 50 .290 AVG .231 .370 OBP .300 .600 SLG .422 28 XBH 20 17 HR 9 49 RBI 36 51/22 K/BB 62/21 2 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings