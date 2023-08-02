On Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (6-19) battle Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (14-11), starting at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Storm matchup.

Wings vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSWX

Location: Seattle, Washington

Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Wings vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Wings have covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.

The Storm have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Seattle has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more 13 times this year, and covered the spread in eight of those games.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times this season.

Storm games have hit the over 11 out of 24 times this season.

