Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.192 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, six walks and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .225 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 42 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (28.4%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (12.2%).
- He has scored in 40.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.231
|AVG
|.220
|.304
|OBP
|.309
|.359
|SLG
|.379
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|33/14
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.