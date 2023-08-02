Nate Lowe -- batting .344 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .285 with 62 walks and 69 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 81 of 106 games this year (76.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (27.4%).

He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 106), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 41 games this season (38.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 50 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .301 AVG .268 .387 OBP .373 .510 SLG .390 24 XBH 18 9 HR 3 36 RBI 21 52/28 K/BB 49/34 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings