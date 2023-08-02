Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .284 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 62.7% of his games this year (52 of 83), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (30.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Duran has driven in a run in 24 games this season (28.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 83 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|37
|.320
|AVG
|.248
|.371
|OBP
|.286
|.578
|SLG
|.386
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|44/12
|K/BB
|41/4
|1
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 150 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 40th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
