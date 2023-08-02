The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have the sixth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1500.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.

Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in ), and it ranked 12th defensively with 330.2 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Cowboys were 8-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

When the underdog in the game, Dallas went 3-2. As favorites, the Cowboys were 8-3.

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Cowboys Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Also, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the way with 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

