The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will take on the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in MLB play with 159 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay's .447 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Rays' .255 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (566 total, 5.2 per game).

The Rays rank 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 146 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

New York has scored 458 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

New York has the ninth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.243 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Zach Eflin (11-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Eflin has 11 quality starts this season.

Eflin enters this matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon (1-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

Rodon has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Michael Lorenzen 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Reese Olson 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Domingo Germán J.P. France 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez

