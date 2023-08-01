Nate Lowe -- batting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the hill, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 117 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 81 of 105 games this year (77.1%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (27.6%).

He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 50 of 105 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .305 AVG .268 .391 OBP .373 .517 SLG .390 24 XBH 18 9 HR 3 36 RBI 21 51/28 K/BB 49/34 0 SB 0

