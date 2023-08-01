After batting .241 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Jesse Scholtens) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .252 with six doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%) Garver has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (30.6%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .239 AVG .271 .299 OBP .397 .423 SLG .438 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 11 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 12/10 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings