Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .285 with 61 walks and 69 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 104 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.9% of them.
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41 games this season (39.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 50 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.305
|AVG
|.264
|.391
|OBP
|.369
|.517
|SLG
|.383
|24
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|21
|51/28
|K/BB
|47/33
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.68 ERA ranks second, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 11.6 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
