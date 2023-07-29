You can wager on player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Marcus Semien and other players on the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers heading into their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday at PETCO Park.

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .277/.344/.453 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 40 walks and 84 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.332/.510 on the year.

Garcia takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Astros Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Darvish Stats

The Padres will send Yu Darvish (7-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 18 starts this season.

Darvish has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jul. 24 4.1 8 7 7 3 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 19 6.0 4 0 0 7 3 at Phillies Jul. 14 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 vs. Mets Jul. 7 5.0 7 3 3 4 3 at Giants Jun. 21 6.0 7 4 4 6 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soto Stats

Soto has collected 94 hits with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 96 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .266/.420/.503 slash line so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 26 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

