When the San Diego Padres (50-54) and Texas Rangers (60-44) face off at PETCO Park on Saturday, July 29, Yu Darvish will get the nod for the Padres, while the Rangers will send Martin Perez to the hill. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Padres (-185). The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (7-7, 4.80 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (8-3, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Rangers and Padres game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+150), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 40, or 52.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Padres have gone 11-14 (44%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (51.5%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 2-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rangers had a record of 3-3.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -130 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.