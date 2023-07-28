The San Diego Padres (49-54) host the Texas Rangers (60-43) to start a three-game series at PETCO Park, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Friday. The Padres are coming off a series defeat to the Pirates, and the Rangers a series loss to the Astros.

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (9-3, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Dane Dunning (8-3, 3.26 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (9-3, 3.25 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-3, 3.26 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.26, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.

Dunning has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this season heading into this outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (9-3) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 3.25 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .251.

He's looking to extend his eight-game quality start streak.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.