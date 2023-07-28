Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Marcus Semien and others in the San Diego Padres-Texas Rangers matchup at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Semien Stats

Semien has 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 63 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .280/.346/.457 on the season.

Semien has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two home runs and four RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 99 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .259/.333/.513 so far this year.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Astros Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (9-3) will take the mound for the Padres, his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his ninth consecutive quality start.

Musgrove has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jul. 23 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 18 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 9 6.0 3 0 0 7 0 vs. Angels Jul. 4 7.0 3 1 1 11 1 at Pirates Jun. 29 6.0 7 2 2 6 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 92 hits with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 95 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .262/.417/.501 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 26 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0

