How to Watch the Rangers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres play Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at PETCO Park on Friday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Padres vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Rangers Player Props
|Padres vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.
- Fueled by 381 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .464 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .275 team batting average.
- No team has scored more than the 605 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Texas strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.237 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (8-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- In 14 starts this season, Dunning has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|L 10-9
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|L 4-3
|Away
|Yerry Rodriguez
|J.P. France
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|W 13-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joe Musgrove
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Yu Darvish
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Yu Darvish
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Lance Lynn
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Dylan Cease
|8/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Lucas Giolito
