Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .533 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .255 with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Garver enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .357 with one homer.

Garver has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 33 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (9.1%).

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 12 .239 AVG .282 .299 OBP .404 .423 SLG .462 7 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 7/8 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings