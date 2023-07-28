Friday's WNBA schedule includes Satou Sabally's Dallas Wings (13-10) hosting Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (12-11) at College Park Center. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas, led by Arike Ogunbowale with 21 points, fell short in an 88-83 defeat to Connecticut in their last outing. Teaira McCowan added 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Washington is coming into this game having lost to Minnesota 97-92 in their last outing. Natasha Cloud led the team with 24 points and six assists.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-450 to win)

Wings (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+350 to win)

Mystics (+350 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-8.5)

Wings (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Wings Season Stats

The Wings are giving up 82.6 points per game this year (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived offensively, posting 85.8 points per game (third-best).

Dallas is playing well when it comes to rebounding, as it ranks best in the league in boards (39.4 per game) and best in boards allowed (32.5 per contest).

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA with 19.4 assists per game.

Dallas ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank eighth in the WNBA by draining 6.7 treys per game, but they own a 29.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks worst in the league.

Dallas ranks fifth in the WNBA with 7.4 three-pointers allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with a 33.5% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings' offense has been much better when playing at home (86.5 PPG) compared to away games (85.2 PPG). Likewise, their defense has been better at home (82.4 PPG allowed) when compared to their play on the road (82.8 PPG allowed).

In home games, Dallas averages 41.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 30.1, while on the road it averages 37.8 per game and allows 34.8.

The Wings average 19.4 assists per home contest, which is equal to their road game average in 2023. In 2023, Dallas has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (13.9 turnovers per game at home versus 11 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.4 per game at home versus 14.3 on the road).

This year, the Wings average 6.5 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.8 on the road (while making 29% from deep in home games compared to 30% on the road).

This year, Dallas averages 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.2 on the road (allowing 33.3% shooting from distance in home games compared to 33.6% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have put together a 10-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Wings have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Dallas has 12 wins in 22 games against the spread this season.

Dallas is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this year.

The Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

