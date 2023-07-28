Adolis Garcia -- batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (99) this season while batting .259 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 63 of 100 games this year (63.0%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has hit a home run in 22.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had an RBI in 45 games this season (45.0%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (22.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season (51 of 100), with two or more runs 18 times (18.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .287 AVG .230 .363 OBP .300 .590 SLG .433 27 XBH 20 16 HR 9 48 RBI 36 50/20 K/BB 57/20 2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings