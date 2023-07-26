Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras (.235 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .277 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- In 53 of 87 games this year (60.9%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).
- Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (11.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.0% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.279
|AVG
|.275
|.319
|OBP
|.326
|.481
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|20
|37/8
|K/BB
|33/13
|6
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 17th.
