The Connecticut Sun (17-6) will turn to DeWanna Bonner (18.2 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to beat Arike Ogunbowale (21.9, third) and the Dallas Wings (13-9) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at College Park Center. It tips off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Sun

Dallas averages 86.0 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 78.4 Connecticut allows.

Dallas makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

In games the Wings shoot higher than 42.3% from the field, they are 9-2 overall.

Dallas' 29.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 1.7 percentage points lower than opponents of Connecticut have shot from deep (31.1%).

The Wings are 7-2 when they shoot better than 31.1% from distance.

Dallas averages 39.2 rebounds per game, outrebounding Connecticut by 5.2 boards per contest.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 86.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.5 points more than the 86.0 they've scored this season.

Dallas has been slightly better on the defensive end of the floor of late, allowing 78.5 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 82.3 it has conceded per game this year.

The Wings are trending down from beyond the arc during their last 10 outings, making 5.6 threes per game and shooting 28.6% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 6.6 makes and 29.4% from distance in the 2023 season.

Wings Injuries