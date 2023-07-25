Wings vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at College Park Center, the Dallas Wings (13-9) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Connecticut Sun (17-6). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sun matchup.
Wings vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Wings (-2.5)
|167.5
|-140
|+110
Wings vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sun have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Dallas has covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Connecticut has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Wings games have gone over the point total nine out of 21 times this season.
- Sun games have gone over the point total 13 out of 22 times this season.
