Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .315 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 36 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.322
|AVG
|.306
|.421
|OBP
|.383
|.411
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|7
|10/14
|K/BB
|18/9
|11
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send France (5-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 3.13 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
