How to Watch the Rangers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick will take the field against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.
- Texas ranks second in the majors with a .461 team slugging percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.
- Texas leads MLB with 589 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers get on base at a .342 clip, best in the league.
- The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Texas strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Texas has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Yerry Rodriguez gets the nod for the Rangers and will make his first start of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief 11 times already this campaign, but will make his first start.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zack Littell
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-5
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|L 10-9
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Yerry Rodriguez
|J.P. France
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Joe Musgrove
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Yu Darvish
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Lance Lynn
