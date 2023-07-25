The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick will take the field against the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.

Texas ranks second in the majors with a .461 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

Texas leads MLB with 589 runs scored this season.

The Rangers get on base at a .342 clip, best in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Yerry Rodriguez gets the nod for the Rangers and will make his first start of the season.

The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief 11 times already this campaign, but will make his first start.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Rays W 5-1 Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers L 11-5 Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers L 16-3 Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning - 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Joe Musgrove 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Jon Gray Yu Darvish 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Lance Lynn

