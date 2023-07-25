On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .281 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

In 61.6% of his games this year (53 of 86), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (29.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 86), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.4% of his games this season, Taveras has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .279 AVG .282 .319 OBP .333 .481 SLG .429 15 XBH 15 8 HR 3 26 RBI 20 37/8 K/BB 32/13 6 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings