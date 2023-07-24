Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Monday, Nate Lowe (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 110 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 57th in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.8% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 99), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this season (39.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (48.5%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.305
|AVG
|.259
|.391
|OBP
|.352
|.517
|SLG
|.373
|24
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|2
|36
|RBI
|17
|51/28
|K/BB
|43/26
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Bielak (5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
