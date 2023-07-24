Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Monday, Ezequiel Duran (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .297 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 13 walks.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (49 of 77), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (32.5%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (16.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has an RBI in 24 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|32
|.326
|AVG
|.264
|.378
|OBP
|.290
|.590
|SLG
|.424
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Bielak (5-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
