The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .284 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Heim has gotten a hit in 61 of 85 games this season (71.8%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (29.4%).

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had an RBI in 37 games this season (43.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .274 AVG .295 .328 OBP .348 .548 SLG .423 24 XBH 13 11 HR 3 38 RBI 29 34/13 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

