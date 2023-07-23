Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .284 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 61 of 85 games this season (71.8%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had an RBI in 37 games this season (43.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.274
|AVG
|.295
|.328
|OBP
|.348
|.548
|SLG
|.423
|24
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|38
|RBI
|29
|34/13
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.