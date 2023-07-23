Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, July 23 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 97 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .260 with 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Garcia has had a hit in 61 of 98 games this season (62.2%), including multiple hits 24 times (24.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (21 of 98), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.9% of his games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (21.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (51.0%), including 18 multi-run games (18.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|45
|.287
|AVG
|.230
|.363
|OBP
|.303
|.590
|SLG
|.427
|27
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|8
|48
|RBI
|32
|50/20
|K/BB
|55/20
|2
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Sheehan (3-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.