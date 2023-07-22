Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robbie Grossman -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on July 22 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .225 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- In 58.0% of his games this season (40 of 69), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 29 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.237
|AVG
|.213
|.311
|OBP
|.290
|.368
|SLG
|.361
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|32/14
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (5-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
