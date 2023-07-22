Corey Seager and Mookie Betts take the field when the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 136 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Texas is second in MLB with a .462 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

Texas has scored the most runs (569) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers get on base at a .342 clip, best in the league.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Dane Dunning (8-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Dunning has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays W 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays W 5-1 Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers L 11-5 Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney J.P. France 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning -

