On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while batting .287.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Heim has recorded a hit in 61 of 84 games this season (72.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (29.8%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Heim has had an RBI in 37 games this season (44.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (35 of 84), with two or more runs 11 times (13.1%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .279 AVG .295 .333 OBP .348 .558 SLG .423 24 XBH 13 11 HR 3 38 RBI 29 34/13 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings