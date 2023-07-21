Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Dodgers on July 21, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Marcus Semien, Mookie Betts and others in the Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Heaney Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (6-6) for his 19th start of the season.
- He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Heaney has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|5.1
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|3.0
|8
|8
|7
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|5.2
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at White Sox
|Jun. 19
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 111 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .275/.344/.448 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|1-for-2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 21 doubles, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 80 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .259/.330/.511 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 100 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .279/.380/.574 so far this year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 15
|4-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 34 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashed .323/.404/.558 on the year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 17
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
