The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Globe Life Field

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 69th in slugging.

Lowe is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 73 of 96 games this season (76.0%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 96), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 36 games this year (37.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 of 96 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .299 AVG .259 .381 OBP .352 .495 SLG .373 22 XBH 16 8 HR 2 31 RBI 17 48/25 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings