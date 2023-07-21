Christopher Eubanks will open action in the Truist Atlanta Open versus Andres Martin (in the round of 32). In his most recent match he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals after a strong performance at the Wimbledon. Eubanks' odds are the third-best among the field at +500 to win this tournament at Atlantic Station.

Eubanks at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Eubanks' Next Match

In his opening match at the Truist Atlanta Open, Eubanks will face Martin on Tuesday, July 25 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Eubanks has current moneyline odds of -1400 to win his next matchup versus Martin. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Christopher Eubanks Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Truist Atlanta Open odds to win: +500

Eubanks Stats

Eubanks was defeated in his most recent match, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 versus Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon on July 12, 2023.

Eubanks is 33-15 over the past year, with one tournament win.

Eubanks is 19-10 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Eubanks has played 29.1 games per match. He won 51.6% of them.

On hard courts, Eubanks has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 27.5 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

Eubanks, over the past year, has won 84.3% of his service games and 16.6% of his return games.

Eubanks has won 16.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 82.8% of his service games during that timeframe.

