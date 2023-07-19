Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on July 19 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .285 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
  • Taveras has recorded a hit in 50 of 81 games this season (61.7%), including 24 multi-hit games (29.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 81), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taveras has driven in a run in 24 games this year (29.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 33 times this year (40.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 42
.283 AVG .288
.327 OBP .337
.478 SLG .438
13 XBH 15
7 HR 3
22 RBI 19
33/8 K/BB 30/12
5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Littell (0-1) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday, July 9 -- the righty threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.