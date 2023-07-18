The Texas Rangers (56-39) aim to add to their four-game winning streak when they face the Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Taj Bradley (5-5, 5.28 ERA).

Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-5, 5.28 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (10-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Thursday, July 6 in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.83 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 18 games.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Eovaldi has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 522 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They have 841 hits, sixth in baseball, with 143 home runs (fourth in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rays to go 7-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.

His last time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 22-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.

Bradley is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Bradley will try to record his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Taj Bradley vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 554 total runs scored while batting .274 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .461 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 130 home runs (sixth in the league).

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Bradley has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out four.

