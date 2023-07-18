Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .275 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Jung has recorded a hit in 68 of 92 games this year (73.9%), including 27 multi-hit games (29.3%).
- He has homered in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 92), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.9% of his games this year, Jung has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (44.6%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.270
|AVG
|.279
|.339
|OBP
|.310
|.471
|SLG
|.511
|17
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|28
|61/16
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 101 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bradley (5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 5.28 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
