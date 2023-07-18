Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Corey Seager (.675 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .349 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 51 of 63 games this year (81.0%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (38.1%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (20.6%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in 30 games this year (47.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 63 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|27
|.377
|AVG
|.316
|.447
|OBP
|.368
|.681
|SLG
|.535
|26
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|25
|22/19
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.28, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.
