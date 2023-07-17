When the Tampa Bay Rays (60-36) and Texas Rangers (55-39) square of in the series opener at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 17, Shane McClanahan will get the call for the Rays, while the Rangers will send Dane Dunning to the hill. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.93 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 54, or 68.4%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 51-19 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (72.9% winning percentage).

Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 3-4 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Rangers have won six of 16 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

