The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 129 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Texas ranks second in the majors with a .462 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 551 runs Texas has this season.

No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.

The Rangers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Texas has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.213 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (8-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, July 9.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

