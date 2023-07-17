Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (55-39) versus the Tampa Bay Rays (60-36) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on July 17.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (11-1) against the Rangers and Dane Dunning (8-2).

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Rangers matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those games.

This season, Texas has come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (551 total, 5.9 per game).

The Rangers have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule